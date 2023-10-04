Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj leads with 88.88, Jena second at 87.54

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Javelin Throw final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Neeraj Chopra has completed athletics. He has won everything. The Commonwealth and Asian titles came in 2018. The Tokyo Olympics brought him unprecedented glory and a gold medal.

He followed that up with the Diamond League crown in 2022 and the World title, in 2023, completed his trophy haul.

At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, Neeraj Chopra begins his quest to achieve all this, all over again.

At the same time it will be an opportunity for Kishore Jena as well to make a mark on the continental stage.

Kishore Jena - 4th attempt

Jena improves his distance to 87.54m on the fourth attempt. He still is short of the gold medal spot.

The race for the gold medal is heating up. Neeraj, for now, hanging on to the lead.

Neeraj Chopra - 4th attempt

Neeraj Chopra has the gold medal back in his sight. He lands it at 88.88m on his fourth go.

Kishore Jena - 3rd attempt

Kishore Jena with a massive 86.77m. HE HAS TAKEN THE LEAD FROM NEERAJ. Do we have a new champion in the making?

That’s a personal best for Jena. What a way to take the lead in the final.

Neeraj Chopra - 3rd attempt

Another try for Neeraj Chopra. This attempt is much short than his first two. He prefers to walk over the line for a no throw. He is still leading the pack with a best of 84.49m.

Kishore Jena - 2nd attempt

Kishore Jena’s second throw is wrongly deemed as illegal by the line official. But the Indian protests and has his throw accepted. It is at a distance of 79.76m.

Neeraj Chopra - 2nd attempt

Chopra again clears the 80m mark and he improves on his first attempt. He gets it at 84.49m.

Kishore Jena - 1st attempt

Kishore Jena has a good start in the final. He clears the 80m mark. 81.26 is the exact distance managed by the Indian. He goes into the 2nd place with that throw.

Neeraj Chopra - 1st attempt

The second throw does not have the same intensity as his first one. It falls short of 80m mark and Neeraj Chopra is visibly disappointed at the attempt.

The confusion continues as the scorecard now shows Chopra’s distance at 82.38m, which was where he landed the javelin on the original attempt.

That is the official mark which goes against his name and Neeraj Chopra leads. 82.38m.

Neeraj Chopra - 1st attempt

A decent start from Neeraj Chopra. He lets out a huge grunt after his throw which lands at a distance between 80-85m. The exact distance, however, could not be known due to a technical glitch.

Neeraj Chopra will go again for the 1st attempt.

The warm ups underway

The customary routine for the athletes is underway.

The athletes make their way

The javelin throw final is moments away! The throwers, including Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, are introduced to the crowd.

Another chance for Kishore Jena to shine

Kishore Kumar Jena gained the attention of the world with his fifth place finish at the World Championships in Budapest. Today in Hangzhou, Jena has another chance to show his potential at the continental level.

Neeraj Chopra’s throws since Tokyo Olympics gold

The India javelin thrower has scaled multiple peaks since his historic gold at the Olympics in 2021, including the Diamond League and World Championship title.

Here is the full list of Neeraj Chopra throws since the Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

Arshad Nadeem to miss

The biggest news ahead of the javelin throw final was that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who stood 2nd at the World Championships in August, will miss the event due to an injury.

Here is more about the update.

Javelin Throw - Startlist

15:45 IST

It’s time, ladies and gentlemen! Neeraj Chopra will take the field today to add to India’s impressive athletics medal haul at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

