No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top Javelin thrower, has pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou due to a persistent knee injury.

Nadeem was touted to be Neeraj Chopra’s main rival and looked all set to participate in the Javelin throw finals on Wednesday. However, a last-minute MRI scan revealed that the athlete had been carrying a knee injury.

ALSO READ: How Dhoni’s process helped Ancy Sojan land dream silver medal in Asian Games

The Pakistani has a season-best throw of 87.82 metres and was Neeraj’s closest competitor. Neeraj has a season-best of 88.77m.

Nadeem won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he crossed the 90m mark. Neeraj did not participate in the Commonwealth Games.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: India registers 23-run win against Nepal to qualify for cricket semifinal

Nadeem finished second to Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, and created history by becoming the first athlete from Pakistan to win a medal in the history of the competition.

Nadeem’s withdrawal means that the top two javelin throwers ranked according to season best in Wednesday’s final are Neeraj and Kishore Jena, throwing up a tantalising prospect of multiple medals in the event.

Japan’s Genki Roderick is the third-best thrower with a season best of 83.15 metres.