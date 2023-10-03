MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury

Nadeem has a season-best throw of 87.82 metres and was Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor in the javelin. Neeraj has a season-best of 88.77m.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 17:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top Javelin thrower, has pulled out of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou due to a persistent knee injury.

Nadeem was touted to be Neeraj Chopra’s main rival and looked all set to participate in the Javelin throw finals on Wednesday. However, a last-minute MRI scan revealed that the athlete had been carrying a knee injury.

ALSO READ: How Dhoni’s process helped Ancy Sojan land dream silver medal in Asian Games

The Pakistani has a season-best throw of 87.82 metres and was Neeraj’s closest competitor. Neeraj has a season-best of 88.77m.

Nadeem won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he crossed the 90m mark. Neeraj did not participate in the Commonwealth Games.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: India registers 23-run win against Nepal to qualify for cricket semifinal

Nadeem finished second to Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, and created history by becoming the first athlete from Pakistan to win a medal in the history of the competition.

Nadeem’s withdrawal means that the top two javelin throwers ranked according to season best in Wednesday’s final are Neeraj and Kishore Jena, throwing up a tantalising prospect of multiple medals in the event.

Japan’s Genki Roderick is the third-best thrower with a season best of 83.15 metres.

Related Topics

Arshad Nadeem /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: India’s second warm-up game abandoned due to heavy rain
    Shayan Acharya
  2. No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Badminton World Junior Championships 2023: Unnati, Ayush lead India’s domination in singles
    PTI
  4. Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin 2nd in men’s decathlon before final event, triple jumpers hunt medals; Vithya Ramraj wins bronze - Hangzhou 2022 scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saurashtra records lowest Irani Cup total, all out for 79 against Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in 400m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Saurav, Abhay-Anahat & Dipika-Harinderpal qualify for squash semis, assures India of medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Vishnu, Ramya - the brother-sister duo sailing their father’s dream
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin 2nd in men’s decathlon before final event, triple jumpers hunt medals; Vithya Ramraj wins bronze - Hangzhou 2022 scores
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: India’s second warm-up game abandoned due to heavy rain
    Shayan Acharya
  2. No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in Asian Games 2023 javelin as Pakistani thrower pulls out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Badminton World Junior Championships 2023: Unnati, Ayush lead India’s domination in singles
    PTI
  4. Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin 2nd in men’s decathlon before final event, triple jumpers hunt medals; Vithya Ramraj wins bronze - Hangzhou 2022 scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saurashtra records lowest Irani Cup total, all out for 79 against Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment