Asian Games 2023: India defeats Nepal by 23 runs, through to semifinals

Indian men’s cricket team defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 48-ball century and Rinku Singh’s cameo at the end helped India reach a daunting 202 runs at the end of 20 overs.
With this knock, Jaiswal, at 21 years nine months and 13 days, became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century. He broke the record previously set by Shubman Gill, who hammered a hundred against New Zealand at 23 years and 146 days.
More to follow...
