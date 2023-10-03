MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India defeats Nepal by 23 runs, through to semifinals

Indian men’s cricket team defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 09:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. (File Photo)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon





Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 48-ball century and Rinku Singh’s cameo at the end helped India reach a daunting 202 runs at the end of 20 overs.

With this knock, Jaiswal, at 21 years nine months and 13 days, became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century. He broke the record previously set by Shubman Gill, who hammered a hundred against New Zealand at 23 years and 146 days.

More to follow...

