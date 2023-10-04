MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with 88.88m best attempt

Chopra defended his Asian Games javelin throw title in Hangzhou on Wednesday with a best effort of 88.88 metres.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 18:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final during the Diamond League.
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games javelin throw title in Hangzhou on Wednesday with a best effort of 88.88 metres.

Chopra’s compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena gave him a run for the gold medal but ended just short at 87.54 metres to claim the silver medal.

There was drama too at the event after Chopra’s first attempt was chalked off and he was asked to re-attempt following a technical glitch in the scoring system.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Neeraj Chopra

Latest on Sportstar

