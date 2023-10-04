Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with 88.88m best attempt

India’s Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games javelin throw title in Hangzhou on Wednesday with a best effort of 88.88 metres.
Chopra’s compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena gave him a run for the gold medal but ended just short at 87.54 metres to claim the silver medal.
There was drama too at the event after Chopra’s first attempt was chalked off and he was asked to re-attempt following a technical glitch in the scoring system.
MORE TO FOLLOW
