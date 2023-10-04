Asian Games 2023: India’s gold medal tally reaches 18, highest-ever at a single edition

India’s achieved its biggest-ever gold medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Neeraj Chopra threw 88.88m to win men’s javelin throw gold in Hangzhou, China.

India had won 16 gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event to help India match the mark before the javelin medal took the nation past it.

India won its 18th medal when the quartet comprising of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi won gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay.

At the time of writing, here is the list of gold medallist for India are as follows: