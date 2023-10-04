India’s achieved its biggest-ever gold medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Neeraj Chopra threw 88.88m to win men’s javelin throw gold in Hangzhou, China.
FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION
READ | Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4
India had won 16 gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event to help India match the mark before the javelin medal took the nation past it.
India won its 18th medal when the quartet comprising of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi won gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay.
At the time of writing, here is the list of gold medallist for India are as follows:
|Sport
|Event
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics
|Men's Shot Put- Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m- Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw- Annu Rani
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
Latest on Sportstar
- Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE: BFC v EBFC, Starting line-ups, Sunil Chhetri starts for BFC, ISL 2023-24 updates
- Asian Games 2023: India’s gold medal tally reaches 18, highest-ever at a single edition
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals, 18 gold; Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay win gold; Harmilan Bains, Sable, Jena and Women’s 4x400m relay win silver
- Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with 88.88m best attempt
- Asian Games 2023 Highlights, October 4: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena win Javelin Gold and Silver; Men’s 4x400m win Gold; India wins 18 Golds, 80 medals in total
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE