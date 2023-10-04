MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India’s gold medal tally reaches 18, highest-ever at a single edition

India’s achieved its biggest-ever gold medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Neeraj Chopra threw 88.88m to win men’s javelin throw gold in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 18:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Neeraj Chopra competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

READ | Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4

India had won 16 gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event to help India match the mark before the javelin medal took the nation past it.

India won its 18th medal when the quartet comprising of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi won gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay.

At the time of writing, here is the list of gold medallist for India are as follows:

Sport Event
Archery Compound Mixed Team
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable
Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra
Athletics Men's Shot Put- Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Athletics Women's 5000m- Parul Chaudhary
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw- Annu Rani
Cricket Women's Team
Equestrian Dressage Team
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
Shooting Trap Team Men
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
Squash Men's Team
Tennis Mixed Doubles

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

