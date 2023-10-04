Asian Games 2023: India wins archery mixed team compound gold

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian duo defeated South Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158, equalling its Asian Games record set in the qualification round on Monday.

With this victory, India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition - 16.

Both Jyothi and Ojas will be competing in the compound individual finals on Thursday.

While Jyothi will take on So in the women’s individual event, with an all-Indian gold medal match in the men’s compound event as Ojas will be up against his compatriot Abhishek Verma.