Asian Games 2023: India wins archery mixed team compound gold

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 08:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won India its 71st medal at the Asian Games 2023.
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won India its 71st medal at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad
infoIcon

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won India its 71st medal at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.

READ | Asian-Games-2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

The Indian duo defeated South Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158, equalling its Asian Games record set in the qualification round on Monday.

With this victory, India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition - 16. 

Both Jyothi and Ojas will be competing in the compound individual finals on Thursday.

While Jyothi will take on So in the women’s individual event, with an all-Indian gold medal match in the men’s compound event as Ojas will be up against his compatriot Abhishek Verma.

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games /

Ojas Deotale /

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

