Asian Games 2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.
India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Ram Baboo and Manju Rani’s bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event helped India match that mark in China before the archery medal took the nation past it.
With the compound archery medal, India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition - 16.
At the time of writing, the list of medal winners for India are as follows-
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar-Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 800m
|Mohammed Afsal- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar-Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan- Silver
|Athletics
|4x400m Mixed relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priti Lamba- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Athletics
|35km Race Walk Mixed Team
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's team
|Silver
|Boxing
|Men's +92kg
|Narender- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 50-54kg
|Preeti- Bronze
|Canoe Sprint
|Men's Canoe Double 1000m
|Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok-Silver
|Roller Skating
|Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Roller Skating
|Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD- Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
