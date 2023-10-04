Asian Games 2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.

India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Ram Baboo and Manju Rani’s bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event helped India match that mark in China before the archery medal took the nation past it.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

With the compound archery medal, India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition - 16.

At the time of writing, the list of medal winners for India are as follows-