Asian Games 2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani’s bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event helped India match the 70-medal mark from the 2018 edition before the archery medal took the nation past it.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 08:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam (left) and Ojas Pravin Deotale (left).
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam (left) and Ojas Pravin Deotale (left). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam (left) and Ojas Pravin Deotale (left). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India achieved its biggest-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Asian Games on Wednesday when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China.

India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Ram Baboo and Manju Rani’s bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event helped India match that mark in China before the archery medal took the nation past it.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

With the compound archery medal, India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition - 16. 

At the time of writing, the list of medal winners for India are as follows-

Sport Event Medal
Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold
Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary- Gold
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani- Gold
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver
Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver
Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal- Silver
Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar
Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver
Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary- Silver
Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan- Silver
Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze
Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze
Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba- Bronze
Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze
Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Athletics 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze
Badminton Men's team Silver
Boxing Men's +92kg Narender- Bronze
Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti- Bronze
Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok-Silver
Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting Trap Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting Trap Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

