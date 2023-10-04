MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action

Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 07:05 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian race walker Ram Baboo.
FILE PHOTO: Indian race walker Ram Baboo. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Indian race walker Ram Baboo. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games 2023. This is Nihit Sachdeva, taking you through all the action, with our correspondents Aashin Prasad and Uthra Ganesan reporting from ground zero.

TAP ON THE POINTERS BELOW ‘Key Updates’ TO JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE RESPECTIVE TABS.

  • October 04, 2023 07:01
    Athetics: 35km Race Walk Mixed Team

    Japan’s Subaru Ishida is the first one to cross the finish line in 2:31:39s and takes the men’s win. China’s Qin Wang is second while his compatriot He Xianghong is third.

    On the women’s side, China’s Qieyang Shijie is the leader.

  • October 04, 2023 06:53
    Men’s Kabaddi: India beats Thailand

    India follows its 55-18 over Bangladesh with a 63-26 victory over Thailand in its second group A match.

  • October 04, 2023 06:49
    Can we expect a medal rush in wrestling, which begins today?

    Wrestling at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Game faces on, blinkers in place

    Asian Games 2023: Despite the turmoil in Indian wrestling, the wrestlers remain determined and prepared for the Asiad challenge.

  • October 04, 2023 06:40
    Here’s the updated medals tally

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - India 4th with 69 medals, 15 gold; Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani clinch gold; Tejaswin wins silver in decathlon

    Asian Games 2023, October 3: India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze medals.

  • October 04, 2023 06:30
    Men’s Kabaddi: Massive lead for India against Thailand

    The Indian team leads 37-9 against Thailand in its second group match at half-time.

  • October 04, 2023 06:10
    Archery: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches Compound Mixed Team Semifinals

    India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale are up against Binti Mat Salleh Fatin Nurfatehah and Bin Muzuki Mohd Juwaidi.

    End 1: Jyothi and Ojas begin with 10s. So does the Malaysian Pair. Another set of 10s from the Indians. However, Fatin Nurfatehah shoots a 9 while Mohd Juwaidi gets a 10. India leads 40-39 after End 1.

    End 2: Couple of 10s for the Malaysian duo. Ojas fires a 9 while Jyothi hits a 10. India loses the advantage. A 10 and a 9 from Fatin Nurfatehah and Juwaidi followed by 9s from the two Indians. It’s the Malaysian pair who now leads 78-77. Looks like one of the close 9s from India has been later deemed as a 10 from the officials and therefore, it is 78-78.

    End 3: Two 10s from the Indians. Fatin Nurfatehah gets a 10 but Juwaidi hits a 9. Another set of perfects 10s for the Indian duo. The Malaysians do the same but now trail 117-118.

    End 4: Fatin Nurfatehah begins with a 10, Juwaidi too hits a 10. But the Indians keep their one-point advantage intact with two 10s. And that might be it for Malaysia as Fatin Nurfatehah hits an 8. A 10 for Juwaidi. India needs a total of 16 from the last two arrows to win and reach the semifinals but the duo finishes with two more 10s.

    India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale beat the Malaysian pair 158-155 to reach the compound mixed team semifinals which take place later today at 7:30AM IST.

  • October 04, 2023 06:08
    Men’s Kabaddi: India inflicts first all out on Thailand

    India gets the first ‘all out’ against Thailand in less than seven minutes of the first half and leads 13-2.

  • October 04, 2023 06:00
    India vs Thailand in Men’s Kabaddi

    After a convincing 55-18 win over Bangladesh, India takes on Thailand in its second group match. Follow all the live updates here:

    India vs Thailand Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND eyes big win against THA in Men’s Group A clash at 6:00 AM IST; Lineups out

    IND vs THA, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s Group A match between India and Thailand at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

  • October 04, 2023 05:54
    ICYMI, here are the highlights from yesterday

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally on October 3: Indian cricket team scores 63/0 in PowerPlay, Tejaswin Shankar leads in decathlon after 110m hurdles

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 04, 2023 05:47
    35km Race Walk Mixed Team Final

    With roughly 18 laps to go, India’s Ram Baboo and Manju Rani are currently in fifth and sixth position.

  • October 04, 2023 05:37
    Where to watch Asian Games in India?

    The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • October 04, 2023 05:33
    Here are the Indians in action today (timings in IST)

    ARCHERY

    06:10 a.m. - India vs Malaysia - Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal

    07:30 a.m. onwards - Compound Mixed Team Semifinals (subject to qualification)

    11:50 a.m. - India vs Indonesia - Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal

    12:50 a.m. onwards - Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal

    ATHLETICS

    4:30 a.m. - 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Final - Baboo Ram and Manju Rani

    4:30 p.m. - Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse

    4:35 p.m. - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena

    4:40 p.m. - Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey

    4:55 p.m. - Women’s 800m Final - Harmilan Bains and Chanda

    5:10 p.m. - Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh

    5:45 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final

    6:05 p.m. - Women’s 4x400 Final

    BADMINTON

    7:30 a.m. - Women’s Singles Round of 16 - P.V. Sindhu vs Putri Wardani(INA)

    7:50 a.m. - Men’s Singles Round of 16 - H.S Prannoy vs Dimitriy Panarin(KAZ)

    8:10 a.m. - Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Kim/Kong(KOR)

    8:30 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Krishna Prasad/Tanisha Crasto vs Chen/Tou(MAS)

    9:10 a.m. - Men’s Doubles Round of 16 - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Rollycarnando/Marthin(INA)

    10:10 a.m. - Men’s Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Naraoka(JPN)

    10:30 a.m. - Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/AP Machimanda vs Zheng/Zhang(CHN)

    BOXING

    11:30 a.m. - Women’s 54-57kg Semifinal - Parveen vs Yu Ting Lin (TPE)

    1:15 p.m. - Women’s 66-75kg Final - Lovlina Borghain vs Li Qian (CHN)

    BRIDGE

    6:30 a.m. - Men’s Team Semifinal Session 4

    11:20 a.m. - Men’s Team Semifinal Session 5

    2:10 p.m. - Men’s Team Semifinal Session 6

    CHESS

    12:30 p.m. - Men’s Team Round 6 - India vs China

    12:30 p.m. - Women’s Team Round 6 - India vs Uzbekistan

    DIVING

    10:30 a.m. - Men’s 10m Platform Prelims - Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi

    5:00 p.m. - Men’s 10m Platform Final - Siddarth Bajrang Pardeshi (subject to qualification)

    EQUESTRIAN

    6:30 a.m - Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 1 - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

    6:30 a.m. - Jumping Team Round 1

    11:30 a.m. - Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2 - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

    6:30 a.m. - Jumping Team Round 2

    HOCKEY

    1:30 p.m. - Men’s semifinal - India vs South Korea

    KABADDI

    6:00 a.m. - Men’s Group A - India vs Thailand

    1:30 p.m. - Women’s Group A - India vs Thailand

    ROLLER SKATING

    11:30 a.m. - Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair Final - Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Shreyasi Joshi

    SPORT CLIMBING

    9:05 a.m. - Women’s Speed Relay Qualification

    5:54 p.m. - Women’s Speed Relay Semifinal (subject to qualification)

    SQUASH

    9:30 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Semifinal - Dipika Pallikal/Harindar Pal Singh

    10:30 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Semifinal - Abhay Singh/Anahat Singh

    3:30 p.m. - Men’s Singles Semifinal - Saurav Ghosal vs Chi Hin Henry Leung (HKG)

    VOLLEYBALL

    8:00 a.m. - Women’s Classification Pool G - India vs Nepal

    WRESTLING

    7:30 a.m. onwards - Men’s Greco Roman 67kg Round of 16 - Neeraj vs Makhmud Bakhshilloev (UZB)

    7:30 a.m. onwards - Men’s Greco Roman 87kg Round of 16 - Sunil Kumar vs Peng Fei (CHN)

    7:30 a.m. onwards - Men’s Greco Roman 60kg Round of 16 - Gyanendra vs Meysam Dalkhani (IRI)

    7:30 a.m. onwards - Men’s Greco Roman 77kg Quarterfinal - Vikas vs TBH

