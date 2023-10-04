Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action

October 04, 2023 06:10

Archery: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches Compound Mixed Team Semifinals

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale are up against Binti Mat Salleh Fatin Nurfatehah and Bin Muzuki Mohd Juwaidi.

End 1: Jyothi and Ojas begin with 10s. So does the Malaysian Pair. Another set of 10s from the Indians. However, Fatin Nurfatehah shoots a 9 while Mohd Juwaidi gets a 10. India leads 40-39 after End 1.

End 2: Couple of 10s for the Malaysian duo. Ojas fires a 9 while Jyothi hits a 10. India loses the advantage. A 10 and a 9 from Fatin Nurfatehah and Juwaidi followed by 9s from the two Indians. It’s the Malaysian pair who now leads 78-77. Looks like one of the close 9s from India has been later deemed as a 10 from the officials and therefore, it is 78-78.

End 3: Two 10s from the Indians. Fatin Nurfatehah gets a 10 but Juwaidi hits a 9. Another set of perfects 10s for the Indian duo. The Malaysians do the same but now trail 117-118.

End 4: Fatin Nurfatehah begins with a 10, Juwaidi too hits a 10. But the Indians keep their one-point advantage intact with two 10s. And that might be it for Malaysia as Fatin Nurfatehah hits an 8. A 10 for Juwaidi. India needs a total of 16 from the last two arrows to win and reach the semifinals but the duo finishes with two more 10s.

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale beat the Malaysian pair 158-155 to reach the compound mixed team semifinals which take place later today at 7:30AM IST.