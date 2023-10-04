Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 71 medals, 16 gold; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, 4x400m men’s relay team for gold

The duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea in the archery mixed team compound to secure a first-place finish and give India its 16th gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.
India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.
Earlier in the day, Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pair won bronze in the 35km mixed race walking event.
On Tuesday, India’s medals tally at the Asian Games went up to 69 medals on after six came from the track and field events.
India occupies fourth spot in medal standings with 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|161
|90
|46
|297
|2
|Japan
|33
|47
|50
|130
|3
|Republic of Korea
|32
|42
|65
|139
|4
|India
|16
|26
|29
|71
|5
|Uzbekistan
|14
|15
|21
|50
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|10
|18
|40
|7
|Thailand
|10
|11
|19
|40
|8
|DPR Korea
|7
|10
|6
|23
|9
|Bahrain
|7
|1
|4
|12
|10
|Hong Kong (China)
|6
|15
|24
|45
Table last updated on October 4 at 0900 IST.
