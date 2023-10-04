MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 71 medals, 16 gold; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, 4x400m men’s relay team for gold

Asian Games 2023, October 4: Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 09:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam.
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam. | Photo Credit: PTI

The duo of Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea in the archery mixed team compound to secure a first-place finish and give India its 16th gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Ojas-Jyothi’s gold was India’s 71st medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India surpass its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

India has also equalled its tally of most gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action today.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action today. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action today. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pair won bronze in the 35km mixed race walking event.

On Tuesday, India’s medals tally at the Asian Games went up to 69 medals on after six came from the track and field events.

ALSO READ | Asian-Games-2023: India’s medal tally reaches 71, highest-ever at a single edition

India occupies fourth spot in medal standings with 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 161 90 46 297
2 Japan 33 47 50 130
3 Republic of Korea 32 42 65 139
4 India 16 26 29 71
5 Uzbekistan 14 15 21 50
6 Chinese Taipei 12 10 18 40
7 Thailand 10 11 19 40
8 DPR Korea 7 10 6 23
9 Bahrain 7 1 4 12
10 Hong Kong (China) 6 15 24 45

Table last updated on October 4 at 0900 IST.

