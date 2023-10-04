Asian Games 2023: Anahat-Abhay settle for bronze in squash mixed doubles after semifinal loss

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh lost to Malaysia’s Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Kamal on Wednesday to settle for a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The Indian pair went down 11-8, 2-11, 9-11 in 39 minutes. The contest looked sealed for India went it led 9-6 in the deciding game but Malaysia pulled out five points on the trot to advance to the final.
Earlier in the day, Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bettered their Hong Kong opponents to advance in the final and assure at least a silver medal for India.
The nation has already claimed a gold medal at the Hangzhou Games in the men’s team event and a bronze in women’s team.
