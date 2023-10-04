India vs Thailand Women’s Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND versus THA action in Group A updates, Live Streaming info

Key Updates
- October 04, 2023 13:42Group B standings
- October 04, 2023 13:33Indian Women’s last two results
Game 1: India 34 - 34 Chinese Taipei
Game 3: India 56 - 23 South Korea
- October 04, 2023 13:24Follow all the Live updates from the Asian Games here
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action
Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.
- October 04, 2023 13:17IND vs THA - substitutes
- October 04, 2023 13:12Starting 7s
India: Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka, Ritu Negi (C), Pooja, Jyoti
Thailand: Namfon Kangkeeree, Wassana Rachmanee, Kamontip Tippichaikul, Saowapa Chuekhaow, Atchara Ngern Puang, Panthida Khamthat, Naleerat Ketsaro (C)
- October 04, 2023 13:06Group A Standings
- October 04, 2023 12:58WOMEN’S KABADDI SCHEDULE
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM - Bronze medal
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM - Bronze medal
October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match
- October 04, 2023 12:53INDIAN KABADDI SQUAD
WOMEN’S TEAM: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.
- October 04, 2023 12:42Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Groups
Group A: India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Republic of Korea
Group B: Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal
- October 04, 2023 12:38LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
- October 04, 2023 12:32Stay Tuned!
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand. Stay Tuned for all updates regarding the game and live action as it unfolds.
