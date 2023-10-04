MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

India vs Thailand Women’s Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND versus THA action in Group A updates, Live Streaming info

IND vs THA Kabaddi Live Score: Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the Women’s Group A match between India Thailand at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 13:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider during their Group A match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday.
Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider during their Group A match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian women's kabaddi team tackle a Chinese Taipei raider during their Group A match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live updates from the Kabaddi Women’s Group A match between India Thailand at the 2023 Asian Games.

  • October 04, 2023 13:42
    Group B standings

    kabaddiwomenfrpbstandingsoct4.png

  • October 04, 2023 13:33
    Indian Women’s last two results

    Game 1: India 34 - 34 Chinese Taipei

    Game 3: India 56 - 23 South Korea

  • October 04, 2023 13:24
    Follow all the Live updates from the Asian Games here

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 04, 2023 13:17
    IND vs THA - substitutes

    indthakabaddisubs.png

  • October 04, 2023 13:12
    Starting 7s

    India: Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka, Ritu Negi (C), Pooja, Jyoti

    Thailand: Namfon Kangkeeree, Wassana Rachmanee, Kamontip Tippichaikul, Saowapa Chuekhaow, Atchara Ngern Puang, Panthida Khamthat, Naleerat Ketsaro (C)

  • October 04, 2023 13:06
    Group A Standings

    kabaddiwomenstandingsoct4.png

  • October 04, 2023 12:58
    WOMEN’S KABADDI SCHEDULE

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM - Bronze medal

    October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM - Bronze medal

    October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match

  • October 04, 2023 12:53
    INDIAN KABADDI SQUAD

    WOMEN’S TEAM: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.

  • October 04, 2023 12:42
    Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Groups

    Group A: India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Republic of Korea

    Group B: Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal

  • October 04, 2023 12:38
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.

    The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

  • October 04, 2023 12:32
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand. Stay Tuned for all updates regarding the game and live action as it unfolds.

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games /

2022 Asian Games

