Asian Games 2023: India wins 35km race walk mixed team bronze

India won bronze in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.
The team comprising of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pipped Hong Kong to place third with a time of 5:51:14.
China clinched the gold, clocking 5:16:41, while Japan trailed behind for silver with a time of 5:22:11.
Ram Baboo-Manju’s bronze was India’s 70th medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India equal its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.
