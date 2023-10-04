MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India wins 35km race walk mixed team bronze

Asian Games 2023: The pair of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani won bronze in the 35km race walk mixed team event.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 07:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ram Baboo of India in action. (File Photo)
Ram Baboo of India in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ram Baboo of India in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India won bronze in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

The team comprising of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pipped Hong Kong to place third with a time of 5:51:14.

China clinched the gold, clocking 5:16:41, while Japan trailed behind for silver with a time of 5:22:11.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 LIVE ACTION

Ram Baboo-Manju’s bronze was India’s 70th medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, which helped India equal its 2018 Asian Games medal haul.

