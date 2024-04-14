IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place

Yuzvendra Chahal stayed atop the leading wicket-takers standings in IPL 2024 after Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The Rajasthan Royals bowler has 11 wickets from six games while Bumrah has 10 to his name.

Chennai Super Kings’s Mustafizur Rahman got one wicket in the same match which got him to the third spot. Though he has 10 wickets too, he stays third due an inferior bowling average.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 11 7.40 14.81 3/11 Jasprit Bumrah MI 6 10 6.08 14.60 5/21 Mustafizur Rahamn CSK 5 10 8.92 17.10 4/29 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 6 9 7.95 21.22 2/18 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 6 9 9.24 22.77 4/29

*Updated during the MI vs CSK match on April 14

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST