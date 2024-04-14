MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs CSK: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings after Match 29 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Published : Apr 14, 2024 23:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking a wicket againt Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking a wicket againt Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking a wicket againt Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP

Yuzvendra Chahal stayed atop the leading wicket-takers standings in IPL 2024 after Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The Rajasthan Royals bowler has 11 wickets from six games while Bumrah has 10 to his name.

Chennai Super Kings’s Mustafizur Rahman got one wicket in the same match which got him to the third spot. Though he has 10 wickets too, he stays third due an inferior bowling average.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 11 7.40 14.81 3/11
Jasprit Bumrah MI 6 10 6.08 14.60 5/21
Mustafizur Rahamn CSK 5 10 8.92 17.10 4/29
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 6 9 7.95 21.22 2/18
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 6 9 9.24 22.77 4/29

*Updated during the MI vs CSK match on April 14

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mustafizur Rahman

