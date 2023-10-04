India’s Saurav Ghosal defeated Hong Kong’s Chi Hin Henry Leung 3-0 in the semifinal of men’s singles squash competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
The Indian won the contest 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 to advance to the final and assure atleast a silver medal in men’s singles.
The semifinal turned out to be a one-sided affair as Ghosal, the World No. 19, stormed through with little to no trouble.
Ghosal has already won a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with the men’s team.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Saurav Ghosal advances to final, assures atleast silver medal
- Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Saurav Ghoshal qualifies for Squash men’s singles final; Lovlina gets silver in 75kg boxing, Jyothi-Ojas bag archery gold
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 74 medals, 16 gold; Lovlina gets silver; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team
- Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Indian eyes second Asiad gold, Pakistan’s Nadeem to miss; when and where to watch?
- Neeraj javelin Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Chopra in action at 4:35 PM IST; Sable, men’s 4x400 relay team eye medal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE