Asian Games 2023: Saurav Ghosal advances to final, assures atleast silver medal

India’s Saurav Ghosal defeated Hong Kong’s Chi Hin Henry Leung 3-0 in the semifinal of men’s singles squash competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The Indian won the contest 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 to advance to the final and assure atleast a silver medal in men’s singles.

The semifinal turned out to be a one-sided affair as Ghosal, the World No. 19, stormed through with little to no trouble.

Ghosal has already won a gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with the men’s team.

MORE TO FOLLOW