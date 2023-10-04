MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing silver in women’s 75kg

China’s Li Qian won the bout by a unanimous 5-0 decision by the judges to take the gold medal.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 13:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Lovlina Borgohain after winning the women's 75kg category semifinal.
India’s Lovlina Borgohain after winning the women’s 75kg category semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India's Lovlina Borgohain after winning the women's 75kg category semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Lovlina Borgohain clinched a silver medal after she lost to home favourite Li Qian in the final of the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

China’s Qian won the bout by a unanimous 5-0 decision by the judges. Lovlina was forced on the back foot by the Chinese pugillist who opted relentless attack in the opening round.

The insistence on defence even got Lovlina a passivity warning in the opening round. The judges ruled the round 3-2 in favour of Qian.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

