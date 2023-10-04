Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing silver in women’s 75kg

India’s Lovlina Borgohain clinched a silver medal after she lost to home favourite Li Qian in the final of the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
China’s Qian won the bout by a unanimous 5-0 decision by the judges. Lovlina was forced on the back foot by the Chinese pugillist who opted relentless attack in the opening round.
The insistence on defence even got Lovlina a passivity warning in the opening round. The judges ruled the round 3-2 in favour of Qian.
MORE TO FOLLOW
