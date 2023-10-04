Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Sandhu advance to mixed doubles final, assure silver in squash

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu, on Wednesday, defeated Hong Kong’s Ka Yi Lee and Chi Him Wong at the Asian Games in Hangzhou to advance to the mixed doubles final and secure atleast a silver medal for India in squash.

The Indian pair won the best-of-three contest 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 in 38 minutes.

India trailed 5-8 in the opening game but closed in on its opponent to make the score 7-8. Hong Kong, however, pulled clear and took the opening game.

Sandhu and Dipika fought back to take the next two. The last game was tied at 9-9 before Sandhu’s exploits won India the next two points, and with it a place in the final.

India’s second mixed doubles pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be in action later today in the second semifinal.

The nation has already claimed a gold medal at the Hangzhou Games in the men’s team event and a bronze in women’s team.