Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s 4x400m relay

The Indian quartet won gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 18:10 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian athlete Muhammed Anas Yahiya (R) at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Indian athlete Muhammed Anas Yahiya (R) at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian athlete Muhammed Anas Yahiya (R) at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian quartet won gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The team comprising of Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi finished with a time of 3:01.58.

India qualified for the finals by clocking the fastest time of 3:03.81 minutes in the heat 1 ahead of Qatar, Japan and Iraq.

AS IT HAPPENED | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 4 HIGHLIGHTS

India also holds the Area Record in the event achieved by the quarter of Jacob, Anas, Ramesh and Ajmal at the recently concluded Athletics World Champions in Belgium.

The team clocked 2:59.05 minutes to qualify for the finals behind the eventual champion USA in that event.

