Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score T20I century

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century during the Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal against Nepal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Jaiswal, at 21 years nine months and 13 days, broke the record previously set by Shubman Gill, who hammered a hundred against New Zealand at 23 years and 146 days.

Jaiswal took 48 deliveries to reach his maiden T20I ton in his sixth appearance in the format. He reached the ton with a single off Sompal Kami in the 16th over.

The left-hander became only the eighth Indian batter to record a hundred in T20I after Gill, Virat Kohl, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Suresh Raina.

Jaiswal already has a hundred on debut to his name in Tests. The Mumbai-lad scored 171 against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica.

He could not convert his well-crafted century to a big one, getting out on 100 off 49 balls in the 17th over while trying to clear cover field instead offered an easy catch to Abinash Bohara at short-third.

India finished with 202 for four in 20 overs.