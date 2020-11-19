Abhinav Bindra named event ambassador of Delhi Half Marathon

India’s only individual Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra was on Thursday named event ambassador of the 16th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held on November 29.

Bindra had won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“Today, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has motivated individuals, young and old, to adopt a healthy lifestyle, run for a cause and empower women to put their best foot forward,” said Bindra, a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan awardee.

“The spirit of the event energises runners; instills faith. It has become a source of inspiration to conquer limitations and push limits.

“To salute the spirit of each participant, you have a chance to cherish the personalised limited edition Unity Medal, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra,” he added.

The 38-year-old Bindra has bagged seven Commonwealth Games medals, three Asian Games medals and one World Championships medal in his career, apart from the Olympic top honours.

Some of the world’s top runners, including defending champions Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, will take part in the annual event, one of the first global sporting events to be hosted by India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the international and Indian elite runners will be at the start line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.