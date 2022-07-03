Amoj Jacob pulls out of World Championships

Amoj Jacob, the country’s fastest quartermiler this year and the third best Asian this season, has pulled out of the men’s 4x400m relay team for the World Athletics Championships which begins in Oregon, USA, on July 15 after failing to recover from his injury.

Jacob, who equalled his personal best 45.68s while winning the 400m at the recent inter-State Nationals in Chennai, had suffered a hamstring injury in the relay at the same championships later.

While naming Jacob in the Worlds team recently, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said that the quartermiler would have to undergo a fitness test to confirm his place. He had also said that in case Jacob did not regain fitness, Arokia Rajiv would be included in the team.

Rajiv told Sportstar from Patiala on Sunday that he has been asked to attend a trial on Monday.

Aishwarya Mishra, the country’s fastest woman quartermiler this season who was disqualified for a false start at the inter-State Nationals, and young long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, the Federation Cup champion, are the others who have been called for Monday’s trials in Patiala.