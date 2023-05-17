Athletics

“Please help me,” says Annu Rani as visa issues stop her from competing in Europe

Annu Rani, who returned to India after training in Germany, has got invitations to compete in women’s javelin throw in some of the best European meetings including the Paris Diamond League but her visa does not allow her to get back to Europe immediately.

Stan Rayan
RANCHI 17 May, 2023 17:09 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani.

FILE PHOTO: Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Please help me... I need to get back to Germany and to Europe for competitions as soon as possible,” said Annu Rani, the national record-holder who put Indian women’s javelin throw on the global map by entering the finals at the last two World Championships.

Rani, who trains under top coach Werner Daniels at Offenburg where men’s World No. 1 Johannes Vetter also trains, is keen to get back to Germany immediately to continue her training and be in top shape for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

She also has to compete in many quality events to pick up crucial World ranking points that will help her to go to Hungary through the world rankings route. And there’s not much time left, the qualification doors for Budapest close on July 30.

But her visa does not allow her to get back to Europe immediately.

“I have a multiple Schengen visa that allows me to stay a maximum of three months in Germany and then come back to India and stay here for 90 days. Only after that, I can go back to Germany,” said Rani, who returned to India few weeks ago after the expiry of her 90-day period in Germany, in a chat with Sportstar on Wednesday.

“Now, I can go to Germany only after three months That’s not good because my training will be disturbed. So I want a long-term residence permit or visa that will allow me to stay there till the Paris Olympics. The SAI and the Athletics Federation of India are trying but there has not been any progress so far. I hope the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) helps me in this.”

Being the World No. 10, Rani, who won the Federation Cup gold in her season-opener on Tuesday, has got invitations to compete in some of the world’s best meets.

“I have an invitation for the Paris Diamond League on June 9. And now, all good competitions are going on in Germany and in Europe. I have no visa so how can I go there,” asked Rani, last year’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and the 2019 Asian silver medallist (personal best 63.82m), who aims to throw 65m at the Worlds.

