Athletics

Federation Cup 2023: Rajesh celebrates personal best in 400m, Priya wins gold after Aishwarya is disqualified

Priya Mohan initially finished second in the women’s 400m to Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Mishra but filed a protest immediately after claiming that the Maharashtra athlete had cut the lane during the race.

Stan Rayan
RANCHI 16 May, 2023 21:59 IST
RANCHI 16 May, 2023 21:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: Priya Mohan won gold in women’s 400m at Federation Cup in Ranchi on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Priya Mohan won gold in women’s 400m at Federation Cup in Ranchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Priya Mohan initially finished second in the women’s 400m to Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Mishra but filed a protest immediately after claiming that the Maharashtra athlete had cut the lane during the race.

“He is almost out,” said star quartermiler Amoj Jacob as he gave a helpful shoulder to a very wobbly Rajesh Ramesh after the men’s 400m final in the 26 th Federation Cup athletics championships at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday night.

Rajesh had indeed given his all, shocking national record-holder Muhammed Anas and Muhammed Ajmal to take the title with a personal best time of 45.75s (previous best 46.09s) that made him the Indian leader in the quartermile this year. He could not stand steady even some 30 minutes after the race.

Gold medallist Rajesh Ramesh (left) with Kerala’s Muhammed Ajmal (silver medallist) after the race.

Gold medallist Rajesh Ramesh (left) with Kerala’s Muhammed Ajmal (silver medallist) after the race. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

“I expected a personal best but I thought it would be something like 45.90s. This was a big surprise,” said the 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who pulled the second-placed Ajmal to a personal best too. Anas was third.

Also Read
Federation Cup 2023: Jyothi Yarraji sets new 100m hurdles meet record

The day was packed with controversy, suspense and long wait and Priya Mohan – who initially finished second in the women’s 400m to Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Mishra – was declared the winner.

Aishwarya won the race comfortably in 52.57s but Priya filed a protest immediately after claiming that the Maharashtra athlete had cut the lane during the race.

“She (Aishwarya) cut the lane in the second corner,” said Priya, who fought hard to stave off a strong challenge from Sonia Baishya, and nearly one and half hours after the race, the verdict came in her favour and Aishwarya was disqualified.

There was much controversy after the men’s 100m too and the results were out nearly 40 minutes after the final.

“No one knows what’s happening, I think the photo-finish camera was not working,” said Amiya, the national record holder, who endured a long wait before being told that he was the winner.

“One athlete said that he couldn’t hear the gun.”

Srabani Nanda, who landed in India from her training base in Jamaica just three days ago, made the trip memorable by producing a season-best 11.57s for the women’s gold in a season-best time.

Amiya, the winner of 100m men, endured a long wait before being told that he was the winner.

Amiya, the winner of 100m men, endured a long wait before being told that he was the winner. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Meanwhile national javelin throw record holder Annu Rani experimented with a few things as she picked an easy gold in with a last-round effort of 59.24m in her season-opener.

“My coach (German Werner Daniels) had changed a lot of things, my technique and everything...and this is my season-opener too, so I took this as a sort of training competition,” said Rani whose personal best is 63.82m.

“We are focusing on the World Championships (in Budapest, August).”

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the national shot put record holder, picked an easy gold with 20.42m. All his four legal throws were over 20m.

Results:
Men: 100m: Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odi) 10.31s, 2. K. Elakkiyadasan (TN) 10.37, 3. Dondapati Jayaram (Odi) 10.40. 400m: 1. Rajesh Ramesh (TN) 45.75s, 2. Muhammed Ajmal (Ker) 45.85, 3. Muhammed Anas (46.19).
1500m: 1. Jinson Johnson (Ker) 3:44.43s, 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (MP) 3:45.32, 3. Rahul (Del) 3:45.72.
High jump: 1. Sarvesh Anil (Mah) 2.22m, 2. Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.18, 3. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odi) 2.11. Long jump: 1. P. David (TN) 7.75m, 2. Muhammed Anees (Ker) 7.73), 3. R. Samuel (TN) 7.59.
Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Pun) 20.42m, 2. Sahib Singh (Del) 19.23, 3. Karanveer Singh (Pun) 19.05.
Women: 100m: 1. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 11.57s, 2. Archana Suseendran (TN) 11.66, 3. A.T. Daneswari (Kar) 11.69. 400m: 1. Priya H. Mohan (Kar) 53.40s, 2. Sonia Baishya (WB) 53.42, 3. Florence Barla (Jha) 53.76. 1500m: 1. Ankita (Utkd) 4:16.99s, 2. Chanda (Del) 4:17.55, 3. Pooja (Har) 4:20.03.
Triple jump: 1. Poorva H. Sawant (Mah) 13.27m, 2. Mallala Anusha (AP) 13.11, 3. Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 13.11.
Javelin throwa: 1. Annu Rani (UP) 59.24m, 2. Uma Choudhary (Raj) 51.15, 3. Shilpa Rani (Har) 50.87. Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 16.57m, 2. Manpreet Kaur (Har) 16.57), 3. Paramjot Kaur (Pun) 15.79.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us