Latest issue of Sportstar

Duplantis betters own pole vault World Record again at Xiamen Diamond League

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own world record by 0.01m as he jumped 6.24 at the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 17:38 IST , XIAMEN, China - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Armand Duplantis put down a marker ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics as the Swede broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.24 metres effort in the first Diamond League meeting of the 2024 season on Saturday.

Duplantis bettered his previous mark of 6.23 metres set at the Eugene Diamond League finale in September, clearing the bar with ease before leaping up off the sponge mat below and racing off in celebration at his first outdoor event of the year.

It was the eighth time that Duplantis broke the world record, and the 24-year-old was the only man to clear six metres at the Egret Stadium.

The Olympic and two-time world outdoor champion had added a second world indoor title to his impressive resume in March, and he is set to head into his second Games in July and August as the firm favourite.

Australian Torrie Lewis enjoyed a stunning Diamond League debut as the 19-year-old pipped a strong field of American rivals that included Sha’Carri Richardson to claim the women’s 200m gold with an effort of 22.96 from lane nine.

Richardson, winner of the 200m bronze at last year’s world championships, finished second in 22.99 ahead of her compatriots Tamara Clark, Anavia Battle and Twanisha Terry.

World champion Marileidy Paulino earlier captured the first track gold of the Diamond League season in the women’s 400m, as the Dominican eased home in 50.08 seconds, ahead of Natalia Kaczmarek (50.29) and Britton Wilson (51.26).

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn then set the pace in the women’s 100m hurdles, with the Puerto Rican cruising to victory in 12.45 seconds.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

