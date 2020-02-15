More Sports Athletics Athletics Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a world pole vault record of 6.18 metres at an indoor meeting in Glasgow, adding one centimetre to the record he set last week. PTI 15 February, 2020 21:11 IST American-born Swede Armand “Mondo” Duplantis soared to another pole vault world record on Saturday as he easily cleared 6.18 metres at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix. - AFP PTI 15 February, 2020 21:11 IST Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a world pole vault record of 6.18 metres at an indoor meeting in Glasgow on Saturday, adding one centimetre to the record he set in Poland last week.Duplantis, the 20-year-old who won silver at last year’s world championships in Doha, cleared the bar with something to spare.The old record of 6.16m set by French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie had stood since 2014.Duplantis opened on Saturday at 5.50m and got over 5.75m on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but the US athlete exited the competition at the next height, 5.84m. WORLD RECORD@mondohoss600 breaks the pole vault world record AGAIN.6.18m.Incredible.#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/ZJO8LWq4nM— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 15, 2020 The Swede sailed over on his first attempt. With no one else left in the competition, the 20-year-old then flew over 6m.Duplantis had the bar moved up to 6.18m and one attempt was all he needed as he sailed well clear of the bar.“This was such a great competition,” said Duplantis.“There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.