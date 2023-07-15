MagazineBuy Print

Asian Athletics Championships: India wins 4x400m mixed relay gold, breaks National Record

The Indian 4X400m mixed relay team bagged gold ahead of Japan and SriLanka at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 17:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aishwarya Mishra, one of the athlete in the 4x400m mixed relay team that won gold in the Asian Athletics Championships.
| Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Aishwarya Mishra, one of the athlete in the 4x400m mixed relay team that won gold in the Asian Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The Indian 4X400m mixed relay team bagged gold ahead of Japan and SriLanka at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The relay team of Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob & Subha Venkatesan broke the National Record of 3.14.70. The old mark was 3.15.71 set at the 2018 Asian Games

India’s Sarvesh A Kushare won silver in high jump as cleared bar at 2.26m, while Tejaswin Shankar was out of the medal contention. Swapna Barman clinches silver in the women’s heptathlon event with 5840 points. While Ekaterina Voronina from Uzbekistan won gold with 6098 points.

Murali Sreeshankar bagged silver in the long jump event and secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic games. Yu Tang Lin of Chinese Taipei clinched gold with an effort with of 8.40m (+0.3), with while Sreeshankar had a leap of 8.37m (-1.1). China’s Mingkun Zhang finished third with a jump of 8.08m.

Paris 2024: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics with silver at Asian Athletics Championship

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had five jumps over 8m in the competition, with the best making him the first field athlete from India to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Earlier, Santhosh Kumar won a bronze medal in men’s 400m hurdles clocking the fastest time by an Indian in men’s 400m hurdles this year when he finished behind gold medal winner Mohammed Hemeida Bassem (48.64 seconds) of Qatar and Yusaku Kodama (48.96) of Japan. The 25-year-old’s previous best was 49.49 which he had clocked last year.

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji entered the 200m finals after finishing first in her semifinal heats clocking 23.29.

