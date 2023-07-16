Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary won her second medal in the Asian Athletics Championships with a silver in 5000m on the final day of competition on Sunday.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 3000m steeplechase, Shaili jumps for silver

Parul, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35. Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event.

Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively.