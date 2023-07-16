MagazineBuy Print

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze

Parul, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 16:50 IST , BANGKOK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Parul Chaudhary in action. (File Photo)
Parul Chaudhary in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Parul Chaudhary in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR | THE HINDU

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary won her second medal in the Asian Athletics Championships with a silver in 5000m on the final day of competition on Sunday.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 3000m steeplechase, Shaili jumps for silver

Parul, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35. Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event.

Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively.

Parul Chaudhary

  Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze
    PTI
    PTI
  2. Avinash Sable at Silesia Diamond League: 3000m Steeplechase Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka and Vikash win medals in 20km racewalk
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will start my 2024 season very late, says Sreeshankar
    Stan Rayan
  5. Asian Athletics Championships: Mixed relay team gold for India, silver for Sreeshankar, Sarvesh and Swapna
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

