More Sports Athletics Athletics American sprinter Stevens banned for 18 months for missed tests Deajah Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban. AP Monaco 16 July, 2020 19:06 IST American sprinter Deajah Stevens was provisionally suspended for repeatedly being unavailable for doping tests. - AP AP Monaco 16 July, 2020 19:06 IST Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months on Thursday for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit, which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.The 25-year-old American runner’s ban was backdated to start on February 17, 2020. It will expire days after the scheduled closing ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.READ: Hima Das' injury mystery likely to continue for long Stevens cited issues with her telephone for sample collections officials being unable to contact her for two of the missed visits, according to the published ruling from her disciplinary hearing.On one occasion her phone ran out of battery power overnight, and another time she changed number to avoid harassment from an unknown individual, the ruling stated.Stevens can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.A 200-meter specialist, Stevens placed seventh in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and fifth at the 2017 world championships in London.Stevens was the 2017 national champion over 200 and a former NCAA champion in the 4x400 relay running for the University of Oregon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.