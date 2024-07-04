National Inter-State Championships: 400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test, suspended by NADA

NADA has suspended India’s top woman 400m runner Deepanshi for flunking her dope test during the recent National Inter-State Championships, where she won a silver medal.
The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women’s 400m final in Panchkula on Friday.
The in-competition dope sample, which was taken on June 27 (either after heat race or semifinal), contained anabolic steroids.
This was the first dope-positive case from the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30), which was the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.
Deepanshi does not train at National camp.
