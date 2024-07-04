MagazineBuy Print

National Inter-State Championships: 400m runner Deepanshi fails dope test, suspended by NADA

This was the first dope-positive case from the National Inter-State Championships, which was the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 18:28 IST , New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women’s 400m final in the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula.
FILE PHOTO: The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women's 400m final in the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women’s 400m final in the National Inter-State Championships in Panchkula. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu

NADA has suspended India’s top woman 400m runner Deepanshi for flunking her dope test during the recent National Inter-State Championships, where she won a silver medal.

The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women’s 400m final in Panchkula on Friday.

The in-competition dope sample, which was taken on June 27 (either after heat race or semifinal), contained anabolic steroids.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: AFI to field 28-member athletics squad for Olympics; Jeswin, Manu not included

This was the first dope-positive case from the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30), which was the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

Deepanshi does not train at National camp.

