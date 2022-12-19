Athletics

AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping

Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Reuters
19 December, 2022 21:45 IST
All the decisions may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: All the decisions may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

Road runners Maiyo Johnstone Kibet and Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai have been suspended for three years for presence of EPO and Testosterone, respectively.

All the decisions may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

