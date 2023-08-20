MagazineBuy Print

Athletics World Championships 2023: Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 23:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after winning the final at the Athletics World Championships 2023.
Gold medallist Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after winning the final at the Athletics World Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.

Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.

Poland’s Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary’s Bence Halasz bronze in 80.82.

Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth.

More to follow.

