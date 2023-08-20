Athletics World Championships 2023: Katzberg takes shock hammer gold for Canada

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg took a stunning World Championship hammer gold on Sunday with a massive national record throw of 81.25 metres in the fifth round.
Katzberg had smashed his personal best by more than two metres in qualifying and looked as if he could not believe he had triumphed in the final.
Poland’s Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki took silver with 81.02, with Hungary’s Bence Halasz bronze in 80.82.
Pole Pawel Fajdek, seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, finished fourth.
More to follow.
