Baskaran welcomes Madras HC judgement on revamping TN Sports Associations

Former India hockey captain V. Baskaran welcomed the Madras High Court judgement on revamping Sports Associations in Tamil Nadu. While terming it as a delayed one, the Olympian said it was a much-needed judgement that will revolutionise the ecosystem of sport in the State if implemented.

He further said all the points raised by the Judge are valid and doable, and if implemented in a phased manner, it will help athletes and make Tamil Nadu a model sports state.

“There should be a start somewhere. It is not impossible. It can be done,” said Baskaran to Sportstar here on Thursday.

As far as digitalisation is concerned, Baskaran said when it is implemented across schools in Tamil Nadu, why can’t it be done in Sports Associations in Tamil Nadu? “Is it so difficult to run a website? I don’t think so,” he added.

Baskaran highlighted that few important office-bearers in the State sports Associations continue to hold to their sports for more than two terms. “These things should stop,” he said. According to Baskaran, Tamil Nadu Olympics Association, which doesn’t have many Olympians in its fold and has the authority to question State Associations, is not doing much.

“For 25 years, politicians and bureaucrats are handling State Associations. Why not give an open application in the newspapers for sportspersons who are willing to be involved in sports administration,” the Chennai Hockey Association President said.

“Tamil Nadu Football is in a coma. Tamil Nadu Table Tennis has two Associations. These things should change. All in all, there should be more transparency,” he said.

Baskaran said the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu should be more active and ask questions to Sports Associations on how they handle the funds. “How many Associations are accountable. SDAT should rein them in. Will it do is a million-dollar question,” he said.