India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km Race Walk

India's Bhawna Jat has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 20km Race Walk category after setting a new National record at the National Race Walk Championships in Ranchi.

The 24-year-old clocked 1:29.54 to seal her ticket to Tokyo, comfortably beating the Olympic qualification mark of 1:31.00 at the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) calendar event.

Bhawna's previous best in this category was 1:38.30, set in October last year.

Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36.