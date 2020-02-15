More Sports Athletics Athletics India's Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km Race Walk The 24-year-old Bhawna Jat clocked 1:29.54 to seal her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, comfortably beating the qualification mark of 1:31.00. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2020 09:46 IST Bhawna Jat's previous best in this category was 1:38.30, set in October last year. - AFI Team Sportstar 15 February, 2020 09:46 IST India's Bhawna Jat has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 20km Race Walk category after setting a new National record at the National Race Walk Championships in Ranchi.The 24-year-old clocked 1:29.54 to seal her ticket to Tokyo, comfortably beating the Olympic qualification mark of 1:31.00 at the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) calendar event.Bhawna's previous best in this category was 1:38.30, set in October last year.Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.