Athletics

Boston Marathon 2023: Chebet defends men’s title, Kipchoge sixth

Chebet, who finished with a timing of 2:05:54, became the first man to defend his title since Robert Cheruiyot did it in 2008.

AP
BOSTON 17 April, 2023 21:24 IST
BOSTON 17 April, 2023 21:24 IST
Kenya’s Evans Chebet crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s race at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday.

Kenya’s Evans Chebet crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s race at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chebet, who finished with a timing of 2:05:54, became the first man to defend his title since Robert Cheruiyot did it in 2008.

Defending champion Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Follow RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Score

It was the third-fastest time in race history.

Chebet, 2021 winner Benson Kipruto and Gabriel Geay dropped Kipchoge from the lead pack around Mile 20 and then ran together for the last three miles. Geay won a footrace for second, 10 seconds behind and 2 seconds ahead of Kipruto.

Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, was sixth.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us