RCB vs CSK LIVE score, IPL updates: Gaikwad departs for 3, Rahane joins Conway

CSK vs RCB Live Score: Get IPL live score updates from the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   17 April, 2023 19:54 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Match 24 of IPL 2023 - RCB vs CSK. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two legends of the game, go up against each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight.

April 17, 2023 19:56
CSK IN 6 OVERS

Rahane shuffles across to make some room for a drive through the offside.

April 17, 2023 19:52
CSK 38/1 IN 5 OVERS

V. Vyshak into the attack. Conway goes for the ramp shot again off the shorter delivery. Four it is... Oh, that’s headed for the skies. Short again and Rahane has hit the Chinnaswamy roof! When have we last seen Rahane hit a biggie like that one?

April 17, 2023 19:49
CSK 25/1 IN 4 OVERS

Parnell finds a bit of shape. Conway looks to work it off the face of the bat but in vain. Rahane takes the aerial route. This doesn’t look like it is going to clear the ropes. It lands in no man’s land. Lomror gives it a chase and saves a few precious runs for the team.

April 17, 2023 19:41
CSK 19/1 IN 3 OVERS

This is the first time Siraj has managed to remove Gaikwad in the IPL! Bowled full and onto the pads, the right-handed batter flicks but doesn’t manage to clear the distance. Parnell moves across to his left to pouch an excellent take. Rahane walks in.

April 17, 2023 19:38
CSK 16/0 IN 2 OVERS

Parnell is sharing the new ball. Conway picks up the first boundary of the game. Parnell, searching for the swing, ends up pitching it right in the slot for Conway to work it through midwicket. Cheeky! Conway shuffles across and awkwarly scoops a fuller delivery from the South African pacer.

April 17, 2023 19:28
CSK 3/0 IN 1 OVER

The umpires are on their way onto the park. Gaikwad and Conway make their way to the middle. du Plessis leads the boys in red and gold.

Gaikwad gets off the mark straightaway with a quick single off Siraj’s bowling. Just to remind everybody, CSK has been the best when it comes to batting inside the PowerPlay overs in IPL 2023 and RCB has had the best bowling performance thus far in the first six overs. Conway is up an running as well with a flick towards square leg. Siraj has just beaten the inside edge of Conway’s blade with a comparatively slower delivery. That was close! Way too close for comfort.

April 17, 2023 19:17
Stay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly...

April 17, 2023 19:07
THE PLAYING XIs ARE IN!

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

April 17, 2023 18:57
TOSS TIME!

RCB wins toss, opts to bowl.

What they said - Faf du Plessis, RCB skipper: Incredible noise... 180-200 will be a nice target. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. There are no changes in our playing XI but we have got some tricks up our sleeve. No, (I’m not going to tell you...)

Skippers MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis ahead of RCB vs CSK during IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: The toss matters a bit because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. There is dew as well. We need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. There is one change: Magala is injured and Pathirana comes in. The injuries haven’t been ideal, but that’s what happens because the IPL comes at the end of the cricket season.

April 17, 2023 18:52
RCB vs CSK PITCH REPORT

Venue ready to host during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo by: Samuel Rajkumar / SPORTZPICS for IPL

April 17, 2023 18:45
IT’S DERBY TIME...
April 17, 2023 18:42
BENGALURU WELCOMES THALA!
April 17, 2023 18:34
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 FORM

RCB - W-L-L-W

CSK - L-W-W-L

April 17, 2023 17:59
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs CSK MATCHES
  • Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 18
  • Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 17
  • Albie Morkel (CSK) - 16
  • Muttiah Muralitharan (RCB, CSK) - 15

April 17, 2023 17:55
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs CSK MATCHES
  • Virat Kohli (RCB) - 993
  • MS Dhoni (CSK) - 750
  • Suresh Raina (CSK) - 710
  • AB de Villiers (RCB) - 399

April 17, 2023 17:45
RCB vs CSK H2H STATS

CSK has the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head numbers against RCB with the MS Dhoni-led side winning 19 of the 30 matches it has played. Bangalore has won 10.

CSK vs RCB Form guide: While RCB won the last encounter, CSK has won the last four clashes.

April 17, 2023 17:32
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PREDICTED XI

CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player options: Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki

April 17, 2023 17:27
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PREDICTED XI

RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed

April 17, 2023 17:10
RCB vs CSK DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Team Composition: RCB 6:5 CSK |Credits Left: 7

April 17, 2023 17:02
RCB vs CSK SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

April 17, 2023 16:49
RCB vs CSK - MATCH PREVIEW

A packed house at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will raise the roof when ​Royal Challengers Bangalore ​(RCB) takes on ​Chennai Super Kings ​in tonight’s marquee IPL clash.

The traditional rivals from South India will offer a thrill-a-minute fare. A galaxy of stars in both teams will only make the occasion more special.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, whose appeal cuts across team colours, will command the most attention. Dhoni’s unbeaten 17-ball 32 nearly pulled off a win in the previous match, against Rajasthan Royals.

Even when batting at number eight, Dhoni can turn the match on its head and stir panic in the opposition.

Dhoni is firing despite carrying a knee injury. The wicketkeeper-batter is “managing the injury as best as he can,” CSK batting coach Michael Hussey stated on Saturday.

CSK will be without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is down with a heel injury. Hussey stated that Stokes will make his return only when fully fit.

RCB enters this fixture on the back of a win over Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB pacer V. Vyshak, playing his first IPL match, impressed with a three-wicket haul. He will relish the chance to once again take in the plaudits on his home turf.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2021.

On the batting front, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell pose a serious threat to the CSK attack.

This heavyweight battle is bound to set pulses racing.

Ashwin Achal

