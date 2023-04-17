RCB vs CSK - MATCH PREVIEW

A packed house at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will raise the roof when ​Royal Challengers Bangalore ​(RCB) takes on ​Chennai Super Kings ​in tonight’s marquee IPL clash.

The traditional rivals from South India will offer a thrill-a-minute fare. A galaxy of stars in both teams will only make the occasion more special.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, whose appeal cuts across team colours, will command the most attention. Dhoni’s unbeaten 17-ball 32 nearly pulled off a win in the previous match, against Rajasthan Royals.

Even when batting at number eight, Dhoni can turn the match on its head and stir panic in the opposition.

Dhoni is firing despite carrying a knee injury. The wicketkeeper-batter is “managing the injury as best as he can,” CSK batting coach Michael Hussey stated on Saturday.

CSK will be without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is down with a heel injury. Hussey stated that Stokes will make his return only when fully fit.

RCB enters this fixture on the back of a win over Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB pacer V. Vyshak, playing his first IPL match, impressed with a three-wicket haul. He will relish the chance to once again take in the plaudits on his home turf.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2021.

On the batting front, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell pose a serious threat to the CSK attack.

This heavyweight battle is bound to set pulses racing.