MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duplantis opens season with modest vault to victory

Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis opened his year by clearing a modest 5.80 metres indoors on Saturday as he won in Astana.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 19:52 IST , Astana, Kazakhstan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Armand Duplantis in action.
Armand Duplantis in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for World Athletics
infoIcon

Armand Duplantis in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for World Athletics

Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis opened his year by clearing a modest 5.80 metres indoors on Saturday as he won in Astana.

It was the first time since 2019, when he was not yet a world record holder, that “Mondo” had started a year by failing to clear six metres.

The 24-year-old Swede, who last summer raised his world record to 6.23m, started on Saturday by clearing 5.60m. He then failed twice before clearing 5.80m but failing three times at 6.00m.

Duplantis still won the competition in Astana, the first big meeting of the winter, ahead of Belgium’s Ben Broeders (5.70m).

The Swedish athlete, who will aim to defend his Olympic title in Paris in August, is due to compete in Uppsala in early February and then in Clermont-Ferrand in France at the end of February in a pole vault meet, the “All Star Perche” organised by his good friend Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion.

He should conclude his indoor season with the World Championships in Glasgow in early March.

Related Topics

Armand Duplantis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis opens season with modest vault to victory
    AFP
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Puneri Paltan; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea v Saudi Arabia headlines round of 16 clashes
    Reuters
  4. Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: India has no set target in mind, says Mhambrey after England’s fightback on Day 3
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Duplantis opens season with modest vault to victory
    AFP
  2. Neeraj Chopra: India can host competitions like Continental Tour before 2029 World Championships
    PTI
  3. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Man Singh wins gold at Asian Marathon Championships
    PTI
  5. For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duplantis opens season with modest vault to victory
    AFP
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Patna Pirates takes on Puneri Paltan; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea v Saudi Arabia headlines round of 16 clashes
    Reuters
  4. Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: India has no set target in mind, says Mhambrey after England’s fightback on Day 3
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment