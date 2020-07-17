Dutee Chand indebted to Odisha govt, but says financial assistance doesn't show complete picture

The Odisha government on Thursday revealed that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 4.09 crore to Dutee Chand since 2015, a claim that the star sprinter contested on the ground that it included Rs 3 crore prize money for winning Asian Games medals.

“Dutee has been given Rs 50 lakh for training support for Tokyo Olympics,” according to a media release from the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

Apparently, responding to media reports on Dutee offering to sell her car to raise funds for training, the Odisha government also mentioned that Rs 3 crore was given as financial assistance for the two silver medals she won in the 2018 Asian Games and Rs 30 lakh for training and financial support during the 2015-19 period.

“The State Government also appointed Dutee Chand as Group A level officer in the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) with a current salary of Rs 84,604,” the release said.

“The total financial support provided to Dutee from the State government/OMC is Rs 4.09 crore since 2015,” the release said.

It’s prize money

Dutee reacted and told PTI: “I am indebted to the Odisha government for supporting me all these years, but this Rs 4 crore does not show the correct picture. The Rs 3 crore is the prize money for winning two silver medals. It should not be considered as financial assistance for training.”

She said she was no longer selling her car as the KIIT founder and Member of Parliament Achyuta Samanta has assured her financial support for her training.

“I have been offered financial support by even Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and sports minister (Kiren Rijiju). I have politely told them I will approach them whenever it is needed.”