Spotlight on Priya, Dutee in National varsities athletics

The spotlight will be on quartermiler Priya H. Mohan and sprinter Dutee Chand in the National inter-university women's athletics championships which begin at the KIIT-KISS stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

Priya, a relay bronze medallist at last year's under-20 World championships, was the country's fastest quartermiler last year and should begin as the favourite in the 400m which will also feature her under-20 Worlds relay teammate Summy.

RELATED| AFI not to allow national campers for varsities Nationals

Dutee is the World University Games 100m champion and her clash with Priya in the 200m could be one of the races to watch in the championship.

Nearly 3,000 athletes will be seen in action in the four-day event. The 10,000m will be the lone final on the opening day.