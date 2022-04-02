Federation Cup, Day One: Karthik, Sanjivani win gold in 10,000m

Kartik Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won the men's 10,000m event with a time of 29:20.21 to start off the first day of the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium on Saturday.

He raced to the gold with a fine finish, pushing behind his closest rivals Sawan Barwal (Himachal) and Gulveer Singh (UP), who had to settle for the silver and bronze medals respectively. It was a well-paced run by Kartik, who accelerated and took the lead when it mattered most.

Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav. - K. Ragesh Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paulraj. - K. Ragesh

Later, Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav won the women’s 10,000m, clocking 33:13.07. Himachal’s Seema and Uttar Pradesh’s Kavita Yadav took the silver and bronze respectively.

Federation Cup: India’s crème de la crème brace up for some cut and thrust

In the afternoon, Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paulraj won the women’s pole vault, clearing 4.00m, while her teammate Baranica Elangovan claimed the silver. The bronze was won by Haryana’s Pooja.

The day also saw Arokia Rajiv failing to make it to the final of men’s 400m. The meet-record holder from Tamil Nadu could not qualify from the semifinals.

Day two promises more exciting action, with the finals of glamorous events like 100m and 400m (both men and women) lined up.