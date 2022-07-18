Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2022: Gebreslase wins women’s marathon in record time

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase smashed Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous world championship mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

Reuters
EUGENE, OREGON 18 July, 2022 21:48 IST
Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase in action during the women’s marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Monday.

Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase in action during the women’s marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's world marathon title in championship-record time on Monday in 2:18:11.

Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

Israeli Lonah Salpeter seized a chance for the third spot on the podium after Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh fell off the lead pack with less than 10 kilometres to go.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who won three years ago, dropped out at around the 18-kilometre mark due to stomach issues, as the runners battled under sunny but pristine conditions, with temperatures hovering above 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10C).

