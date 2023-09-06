Hima Das, India’s top sprinter, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in a span of 12 months, according to reports.
Hima, who won a 400-metre individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, faces a maximum ban of up to two years. The sprinter will now face the NADA panel, and the suspension might be reduced to one year upon appeal.
Kishore Jena’s journey to Budapest—a tribute to the human spirit
As per the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, a combination of three whereabouts failures, including a filing failure and a missed test or both, within a period of 12 months will constitute an anti-doping rule violation.
Hima is not part of the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, due to a hamstring injury. The injury prevented Hima from participating in the Inter-State Athletics Championships, which were the selection trials for the Asian Games.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hima Das provisionally suspended by NADA for three whereabouts failures
- Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
- China Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag bow out in opening round
- France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
- Djokovic keen to have fun but fully focused on winning at US Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE