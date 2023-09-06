Haryana wins 52nd Men’s Handball Senior Nationals; hosts J&K claim bronze

Haryana clinched the gold medal by defeating the Railways at the 52nd Senior National Men’s Handball Championship in Sher-i Kashmir Indoor Stadium. The event, jointly organised by the J&K Sports Council and J&K Handball Association, in association with the Handball Association of India, featured 32 teams.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat secured the bronze medals. Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of J&K, presided over the closing ceremony as the chief guest, emphasising the rising sports culture in the union territory, with more youth embracing sports.

Dr. Mehta said, “As a society, we must prioritize the health and integrity of sports culture over the temptation of drugs and create an environment where athletes can thrive on their talent, skill, fair play, discipline, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of Youth Services and Sports in Jammu & Kashmir, highlighted that they have equipped 60 stadiums with lighting systems, allowing for sports activities round the clock. He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that meet athletes’ needs, enabling them to train, compete, and excel at any time.

The Secretary of Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull, said they were proud to announce their commitment to organising national championships that showcased the finest athletic talent across India. “These championships serve as a platform for athletes to compete at the highest level, pushing their physical and mental boundaries and inspiring the next generation of sports enthusiasts,” Gull said.