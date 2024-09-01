MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25: MNU v LIV; Head-to-head stats, predicted lineups

Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United.
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Manchester United hosts Liverpool early on in the Premier League at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

First-year Liverpool manager Arne Slot will get his first big test when he takes his side to visit Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) have earned comfortable 2-0 wins away to newly promoted Ipswich Town and home to Brentford in its first competitive fixtures under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

United’s summer so far has involved far more departures than arrivals after ten Hag’s group followed a fourth-place finish in his second season with a disappointing eighth-place showing last campaign. And after a season-opening 1-0 home win over Fulham, Man U (1-1-0, 3 points) was deservedly beaten 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

But ten Hag has had a solid record against Liverpool, including taking four points from six last season. The most recent result, a 2-2 home draw, helped derail the Merseysiders’ league title bid.

Liverpool have completed a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in time for Sunday’s clash, though Slot said his debut is more likely to come after the September international window. That shouldn’t be a major issue for the Reds, with Mo Salah already in form with two league goals.

Ten Hag continues to be without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, Man U’s joint top scorer in the league last season, who sustained a hamstring issue during the preseason.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Head-to-head record

There have been a total of 241 previous meetings between the two clubs in all competitions. Manchester United have recorded 91 wins, while Liverpool 81 victories to its name. There have been 69 draws.

Total - 242

Manchester United - 91 | Liverpool - 81 | Ties - 70

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

