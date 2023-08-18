MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships

A majority decision by a Disciplinary Tribunal panel concluded that the Nigerian athlete had not violated any anti-doping rules.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 02:24 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to “whereabouts failures” to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period.
The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to “whereabouts failures” to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period. | Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe
infoIcon

The AIU provisionally suspended Amusan last month due to “whereabouts failures” to complete three drug tests within a 12-month period. | Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe

World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan had her temporary suspension lifted Thursday after an appeals panel found she had not violated antidoping rules that call for a suspension for missing tests.

The decision came two days before the start of world championships, and about a month after the Nigerian hurdler went on social media and announced she had been charged for missing three tests in the span of 12 months.

Amusan’s event, the 100-meter hurdles, start next Tuesday. World Athletics said Nigeria had entered Amusan in the race and if she was confirmed to compete by 9 a.m. Monday — normally only a formality — she would be eligible to run.

ALSO READ: World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles

As part of her post, Amusan insisted she was clean and said she had faith the penalty would be overturned. Less than 48 hours before the start of the championships, the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in track, sent out an announcement that an appeals tribunal had overturned the decision.

In its release, the AIU said it was “disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Missing three doping tests can result in a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances. The full details of the decision have not been released. When she announced she had been charged, Amusan said, “I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’”

Amusan set the record at worlds last year when she ran 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. She returned to the track later the same evening and won gold in 12.06, but that time did not go into the record books because there was too strong a tailwind.

Related Topics

Tobi Amusan /

World Athletics /

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships
    AP
  2. Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League
    AP
  3. Iga Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. NBA 2023-24 Regular season schedule: Champion Nuggets take on Lakers in opener
    Reuters
  5. Nike v. Adidas: FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsors gear up for England, Spain finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Jamaican Jackson shapes up for most important days of her life
    AFP
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 110m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships
    AP
  2. Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League
    AP
  3. Iga Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. NBA 2023-24 Regular season schedule: Champion Nuggets take on Lakers in opener
    Reuters
  5. Nike v. Adidas: FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsors gear up for England, Spain finale
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment