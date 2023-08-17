World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles

A total of 40 athletes will be participating in the women’s 100m hurdles in the World Athletics Championships 2023 which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Here are the top three contenders for gold medal in women’s 100m hurdles:
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn
Camacho-Quinn, aged 26 from Puerto Rico, is the current world number two, an Olympic Champion, a World Championships bronze medalist, and nine-time Diamond League meetings winner.
Her personal best of 12.26s (-0.2) came during the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021 where she also broke the National Record.
Season-best: 12.31s (-0.2m/s) in Los Angeles, USA in May
Tobi Amusan (provisionally suspended for whereabouts failure but named in the entry list)
The 26-year-old Nigerian is the current World Champion, African Champion, and number one ranked in the world. Apart from that, Amusan is also two times Diamond League Final winner and a three times Commonwealth Games champion.
She recorded her best 12.12 (+0.9) during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2022 which broke the World Record, Continental Record, and the National Record.
Season-best: 12.34s (+0.9m/s) at Chorzow, Poland in July 2023
Nia Ali
A 34-year-old from the United States, Ali is a World Champion, an Olympic silver medalist, a National Champion, and a World University Games winner.
Her best run of 12.30s (+0.6) came in very recently during the Monaco Diamond League in July 2023.
Season-best: 12.30s (+0.6m/s) at Monaco, July
Watch out for India’s Jyothi Yarraji during the event who could be a dark horse and a contender for podium-finish.
World Record: 12.12s (+0.9m/s) (Tobi Amusan at Eugene in 2022)
World Championships Record: 12.12s (+0.9m/s) (Tobi Amusan at Eugene in 2022)
Olympic Record: 12.26s (-0.2m/s) (Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at Tokyo in 2021)
World-leading performance in 2023: 12.30s (+0.6m/s) (Nia Ali at Monaco Diamond League in July 2023)
