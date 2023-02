India names 25-member team for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, sprinter Amlan Borgohain and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be among 25 top Indian athletes who will take part in the Asian Indoor Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from February 10 to 12.

Other top Indian athletes taking part in the season-opening event of the continental governing body (Asian Athletics Association) include long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya among men, and Shaili Singh (long jump) among women.