We have a different set of girls for Asian Games relay: National chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair

The Asian Games are just two months away and the struggle to put up a proper combination was clear as the India women’s mile relay team finished third in the Bangkok Asians on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 21:56 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Representative Image: The relay teams (men, women and mixed) of India will also look to make the cut for next month’s World Championships in Budapest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: The relay teams (men, women and mixed) of India will also look to make the cut for next month’s World Championships in Budapest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

If the Asian Championships performance is any indication, India seems to be in big trouble in the women’s 4x400m relay where it is the champion in the last five editions of the Asian Games and the Games’ record-holder.

The Asian Games are just two months away and the struggle to put up a proper combination was clear as the India women’s mile relay team finished third in the Bangkok Asians on Sunday.

“I’m not satisfied,” said Chief National Coach Radhakrishnan Nair. “There was mismanagement of running order And since there were no heats, we did know about the form of the other girls in the team.”

But he made it clear that things will be different in the Asian Games.

“We have a different set of girls coming in for the Asian Games,” said Radhakrishnan.

Himanshi Malik, who virtually came from nowhere to clock a stunning 51.76s for the silver at the recent Inter-state Nationals – the only AFI meet she took part in this year – will be one name the federation will be very happy to pick. She joined the national camp recently. Anjali Devi, the fastest Indian quartermiler this year, is now out after failing a dope test.

The relay teams (men, women and mixed) will also look to make the cut for next month’s World Championships in Budapest.

“They will be competing in a Sri Lankan meet in Colombo on July 30 to improve their timings,” said the chief coach.

The Indian men are in the 15th spot in the Road to Budapest rankings (for World Championships, top 16 qualify) while the women are in the 31st rung and the mixed team are in the 17th spot.

The qualification doors for the Budapest Worlds close on July 30.

