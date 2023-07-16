MagazineBuy Print

Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka and Vikash win medals in 20km racewalk

Priyanka finished second behind China’s Yang Liujing with a time of 1:34:24 while Vikash won bronze with a timing of 1:29:32.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 08:52 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh won silver and bronze respectively in the 20km race walk event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

Priyanka finished second in the women’s event behind China’s Yang Liujing with a time of 1:34:24. Though she won a medal, her timing was quite far off her personal best of 1:28:45.

Read More: Asian Athletics Championships: India wins 4x400m mixed relay gold, breaks National Record

Bhawna Jat could only finish in fifth place in the event with a timing of 1:38:26.

Vikash on the other hand won his bronze in the men’s 20km race walk with a timing of 1:29:32 behind Yutaro Murayama of Japan (1:24:40) and Wang Kaihua of China (1:25:29).

Vikash was also over his personal best of 1:20:05 which he set this season. Akshdeep Singh, the other entrant in the event was disqualified by the judges.

Priyanka and Vikash have already qualified for the World Championships in Budapest as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics.

- With inputs from PTI

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
