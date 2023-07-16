Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka and Vikash win medals in 20km racewalk

Priyanka Goswami and Vikash Singh won silver and bronze respectively in the 20km race walk event at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

Priyanka finished second in the women’s event behind China’s Yang Liujing with a time of 1:34:24. Though she won a medal, her timing was quite far off her personal best of 1:28:45.

Bhawna Jat could only finish in fifth place in the event with a timing of 1:38:26.

Vikash on the other hand won his bronze in the men’s 20km race walk with a timing of 1:29:32 behind Yutaro Murayama of Japan (1:24:40) and Wang Kaihua of China (1:25:29).

Vikash was also over his personal best of 1:20:05 which he set this season. Akshdeep Singh, the other entrant in the event was disqualified by the judges.

Priyanka and Vikash have already qualified for the World Championships in Budapest as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics.

- With inputs from PTI