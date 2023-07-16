Asian C’Ships: Abha Khatua biggest surprise as India wins eight silver and finishes third in medal table

India sorely missed national record-holder Muhammed Anas as it picked up a silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

There was a big disappointment in the women’s mile relay where India, the champion in the last five editions of the Asian Games, could manage just a bronze. Vietnam and Sri Lanka grabbed the brighter medals ahead of India.

After picking golds the last three days, there was a silver shower – eight of them – on the championships’ final day. India finished third in the medal table with six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze as Japan and China took the first two spots.

The most surprising performance came from Abha Khatua who equalled Manpreet Kaur’s national record of 18.06m while taking the women’s shot put silver. The 28-year-old, who could manage just 15.98, 16.57 and 16.39 in her last three competitions, improved her personal best by 89cms.

Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary, who had won a gold each earlier, got a silver in the women’s 200m and 5000m respectively. Jyothi, the first Indian to win the 100m hurdles gold at the Asians, produced a personal best in the 200m today.

“I hope to improve and go below 23s soon,” said Jyothi.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower D.P. Manu grabbed silver with a last-round effort of 81.01m.

India was in the lead in each of the first three legs in the men’s 4x400m relay but let the advantage slip in the last leg and finished with the silver. And Sri Lanka, which last won the gold in 2003, was back as champion.