MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian C’Ships: Abha Khatua biggest surprise as India wins eight silver and finishes third in medal table

India finished third in the medal table with six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze as Japan and China took the first two spots.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 21:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Abha Khatua (in pic) equalled Manpreet Kaur’s national record of 18.06m.
Abha Khatua (in pic) equalled Manpreet Kaur’s national record of 18.06m. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Abha Khatua (in pic) equalled Manpreet Kaur’s national record of 18.06m. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India sorely missed national record-holder Muhammed Anas as it picked up a silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

There was a big disappointment in the women’s mile relay where India, the champion in the last five editions of the Asian Games, could manage just a bronze. Vietnam and Sri Lanka grabbed the brighter medals ahead of India.

After picking golds the last three days, there was a silver shower – eight of them – on the championships’ final day. India finished third in the medal table with six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze as Japan and China took the first two spots.

Also Read: Avinash Sable at Silesia Diamond League: 3000m Steeplechase Preview, when and where to watch

The most surprising performance came from Abha Khatua who equalled Manpreet Kaur’s national record of 18.06m while taking the women’s shot put silver. The 28-year-old, who could manage just 15.98, 16.57 and 16.39 in her last three competitions, improved her personal best by 89cms.

Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary, who had won a gold each earlier, got a silver in the women’s 200m and 5000m respectively. Jyothi, the first Indian to win the 100m hurdles gold at the Asians, produced a personal best in the 200m today.

“I hope to improve and go below 23s soon,” said Jyothi.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower D.P. Manu grabbed silver with a last-round effort of 81.01m.

India was in the lead in each of the first three legs in the men’s 4x400m relay but let the advantage slip in the last leg and finished with the silver. And Sri Lanka, which last won the gold in 2003, was back as champion.

The results (medallists and Indian performances)
Men: 200m: 1. Towa Uzawa (Jpn) 20.23s, 2. Yang Chun Han (Tpe) 20.48, 3. Koki Ueyama (Jpn) 20.53.
800m: 1. Abubaker Haydar Abdalla (Qat) 1:45.53s, 2. Krishan Kumar (Ind) 1:45.88, 3. Ebrahim Alzofairi (Kuw) 1:46.11; 7. Muhammed Afsal (Ind) 1:48.77.
5000m: 1. Hyuga Endo (Jpn) 13:34.94s, 2. Kazuya Shiojiri (Jpn) 13:43.92, 3. Gulveer Singh (Ind) 13:48.33. 14. Abhishek Pal (Ind) 15:00.03.
Pole vault: 1. Ernest John (Phi) 5.91m CR, OR 5.71, own, 2019; 2. Hussain Asim (KSA) 5.56, 3. Huang Bokai (Chn) 5.51.
Javelin throw: 1. Roderik Genki Dean (Jpn) 83.15m, 2. D.P. Manu (Ind) 81.01, 3. Muhammed Yasir (Pak) 79.93.
20km walk: 1. Yutaro Murayama (Jpn) 1:24.41s, 2. Wang Kaihua (Chn) 1:25.30, 3. Vikash Singh (Ind) 1:29.33; Akshdeep Singh (Ind) disqualified.
4x400m relay: 1. Sri Lanka 3:01.56s, 2. India (Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Mijo Chacko, Rajesh Ramesh) 3:01.80, 3. Qatar 3:04.26.
Women: 200m: 1. Veronica Shanti Pereira (Sgp) 22.70s, 2. Jyothi Yarraji (Ind) 23.13, 3. Li Yuting (Chn) 23.25.
800m: 1. Dissanayaka Tharushi Dilsara (Sri) 2:00.66s, 2. Chanda (Ind) 2:01.58, 3. Artigala Gayanthika Thushari (Sri) 2:03.25.
5000m: 1. Yuma Yamamoto (Jpn) 15:51.16s, 2. Parul Chaudhary (Ind) 15:52.35, 3. Ankita (Ind) 16:03.33.
4x400m relay: 1. Vietnam (3:32.36s), 2. Sri Lanka (3:33.27), 3. India (Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan) 3:33.73.
20km walk: 1. Yang Liujing (Chn) 1:32.38s, 2. Priyanka (Ind) 1:34.24, 3. Yukiko Umeno (Jpn) 1:36.18; 5. Bhawna Jat (Ind) 1:38.27.
Shot put: 1. Song Jiayuan (Chn) 18.88m, 2. Abha Khatua (Ind) 18.06 equalled the national record; 3. Manpreet Kaur (Ind) 17.00.

Related Topics

Asian Athletics Championships /

Jyothi Yarraji /

Abha Khatua

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian C’Ships: Abha Khatua biggest surprise as India wins eight silver and finishes third in medal table
    Stan Rayan
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic early in third set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  5. De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian C’Ships: Abha Khatua biggest surprise as India wins eight silver and finishes third in medal table
    Stan Rayan
  2. Abha Khatua equals shot put NR while winning silver, Parul and Jyothi clinch second medal
    PTI
  3. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze
    PTI
  4. Avinash Sable at Silesia Diamond League: 3000m Steeplechase Preview, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka and Vikash win medals in 20km racewalk
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian C’Ships: Abha Khatua biggest surprise as India wins eight silver and finishes third in medal table
    Stan Rayan
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic early in third set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  5. De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment