Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will be participating in the Silesia Diamond League 2023 athletics meet in Poland on Sunday, 16 July 2023.

The Silesia Diamond League will be his third Diamond League event of 2023, after Rabat and Stockholm. Sable finished in tenth place in Morocco and fifth place in Stockholm.

The Silesia Diamond League, also called the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meet, is an important step for Sable in his journey to the Diamond League finals in Eugene in September.

Sable, who holds the National Record in both the 3000m and 5000m steeplechase, has only two legs of the Diamond League, Monaco and Shenzhen, to better his current ranking of 11th in the world.

When and where to watch Avinash Sable in action at Silesia Diamond League? India’s Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Silesia Diamond League. The event will begin at 8:27 PM IST. Viewers in India can watch its live telecast on Sports18 or stream it on JioCinema.

Start List for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase: