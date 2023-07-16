  • El Mehdi Aboujanah (ESP)
  • Hailemariyam Amare (ETH)
  • Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (KEN)
  • Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR)
  • Niklas Buchholz (Ger)
  • Fernando Carro (ESP)
  • Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR)
  • Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN)
  • Abraham Kibiwot (KEN)
  • Benjamin Kigen (KEN)
  • Amos Kirui (KEN)
  • Mohammed Msaad (MAR)
  • Avinash Sable (IND)
  • Amos Serem (KEN)
  • Abrham Sime (ETH)
  • Mohamed Tindouft (MAR)
  • Isaac Updike (USA)
  • Getnet Wale (ETH)