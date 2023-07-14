MagazineBuy Print

From athletics to weightlifting, several Indian athletes fail dope test

The list also includes National youth women’s 45kg champion lifter Anjali Patel, Khelo India University Games light single scull champion rower Malak Singh and some well known judokas.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 20:10 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Anjali Devi during the Inter State Athletics Championships in June.
Anjali Devi during the Inter State Athletics Championships in June. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Anjali Devi during the Inter State Athletics Championships in June. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/THE HINDU

Several sportspersons, including National inter-state women’s 400m champion Anjali Devi, last year’s Federation Cup gold medallist discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women’s 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha, have failed dope tests.

As per a list of provisionally suspended athletes from different sports, Anjali has tested positive for GW1516. Kirpal has returned a positive result for stanozolol, while shot putter Karanveer Singh has been found positive for methandienone and SARMS enobosarm.

The list also includes National youth women’s 45kg champion lifter Anjali Patel, Khelo India University Games light single scull champion rower Malak Singh and some well known judokas.

Provisionally suspended athletes (from prominent sports)
Athletics: Sujit Tikode (banned substance: stanozolol), Ruhi Bhora (GW1516), Ankit (drostanolone), Arathi R. (drostanolone), Himani Chandel (drostanolone), Karanveer Singh (methandienone, SARMS enobosarm), Kirpal Singh (stanozolol), Anjali Devi (GW1516)
Para-athletics: Rahul (SARMS LGD-4033), Ranjeet Bhati (dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone)
Judo: Akshay (methandienone), Anil (stanozolol), Hardeep Singh Brar (SARMS LGD-4033, SARMS enobosarm), Mohsin Gulab Ali (SARMS enobosarm), Rahul Sevta (oxandrolone; stanozolol)
Kabaddi: Rohit Singh Tomar (metandienone), Durgesh Kumar (metandienone)
Rowing: Malak Singh (mephentermine)
Weightlifting: Gursajan Singh (SARMS LGD-4033, mephentermine, drostanolone), Erra Deexitha (drostanolone), Ashwani (dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone), Anjali Patel (mephentermine)

