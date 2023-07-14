From athletics to weightlifting, several Indian athletes fail dope test

Several sportspersons, including National inter-state women’s 400m champion Anjali Devi, last year’s Federation Cup gold medallist discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women’s 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha, have failed dope tests.

As per a list of provisionally suspended athletes from different sports, Anjali has tested positive for GW1516. Kirpal has returned a positive result for stanozolol, while shot putter Karanveer Singh has been found positive for methandienone and SARMS enobosarm.

The list also includes National youth women’s 45kg champion lifter Anjali Patel, Khelo India University Games light single scull champion rower Malak Singh and some well known judokas.